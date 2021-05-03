Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Holdings Lowered by Crestone Asset Management LLC

Crestone Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 35.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,688 shares during the quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,252,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,484,840,000 after purchasing an additional 864,572 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Spotify Technology by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,036,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880,170 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,063,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,645,000 after buying an additional 354,587 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter worth $301,189,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 811,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,225,000 after buying an additional 228,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPOT. Nordea Equity Research cut Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $200.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Spotify Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Spotify Technology from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.04.

Shares of NYSE:SPOT traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $252.43. 22,871 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,632,943. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $276.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $297.91. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52 week low of $143.01 and a 52 week high of $387.44. The company has a market cap of $45.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.07 and a beta of 1.64.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 30.46% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.71 EPS for the current year.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

