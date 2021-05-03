SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.51 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) will post ($0.51) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for SpringWorks Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.45) and the lowest is ($0.58). SpringWorks Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.37) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 37.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.60) to ($1.96). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.23) to ($2.37). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover SpringWorks Therapeutics.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $35.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.00 million.

SWTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $101.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.67.

Shares of SWTX traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $72.57. The company had a trading volume of 103,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,784. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.71 and a beta of 0.92. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $28.92 and a 52-week high of $96.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.71.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Squinto sold 1,568 shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $117,662.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider L. Mary Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.07, for a total value of $680,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 177,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,083,173.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,194 shares of company stock worth $3,466,310. Corporate insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWTX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,246,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,890,000 after acquiring an additional 911,500 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,156,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,655,000. Artal Group S.A. lifted its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,634,000 after buying an additional 165,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,855,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

