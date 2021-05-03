Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Receives $67.20 Average PT from Analysts

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.20.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $55.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $53.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

In other news, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $99,645.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 2,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total value of $169,920.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 184,661 shares of company stock valued at $11,472,759.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Sprout Social during the first quarter valued at about $312,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 1st quarter valued at $573,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 1st quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. 77.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SPT opened at $66.29 on Friday. Sprout Social has a 12 month low of $16.01 and a 12 month high of $82.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.44 and a 200-day moving average of $57.24. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion and a P/E ratio of -41.17.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $37.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.87 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Sprout Social will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.