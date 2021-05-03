SPX FLOW (FLOW) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect SPX FLOW to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. SPX FLOW had a negative net margin of 12.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $396.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect SPX FLOW to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SPX FLOW stock opened at $66.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -17.43, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.96. SPX FLOW has a 12-month low of $24.65 and a 12-month high of $70.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.91 and its 200 day moving average is $57.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd. SPX FLOW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.25%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research cut shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on SPX FLOW from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of SPX FLOW in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SPX FLOW from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. SPX FLOW presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.57.

SPX FLOW Company Profile

SPX FLOW, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, delivers, and services process technology solutions that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer, and other activities. It operates in two segments, Food and Beverage; and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers primarily under the APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

