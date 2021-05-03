SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) PT Raised to $90.00 at Needham & Company LLC

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) had its price objective raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.26% from the company’s previous close.

SSNC has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.50.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $74.22 on Monday. SS&C Technologies has a 1-year low of $51.54 and a 1-year high of $75.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.35. The firm has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. SS&C Technologies’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SSNC. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 88,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,343,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 78,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,763,000 after acquiring an additional 5,588 shares during the period. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 306,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,265,000 after acquiring an additional 6,656 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 211.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 10,204 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 294.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.