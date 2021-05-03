SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) PT Raised to $90.00 at Needham & Company LLC

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) had its price objective raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.26% from the company’s previous close.
SSNC has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.50.
NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $74.22 on Monday. SS&C Technologies has a 1-year low of $51.54 and a 1-year high of $75.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.35. The firm has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SSNC. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 88,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,343,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 78,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,763,000 after acquiring an additional 5,588 shares during the period. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 306,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,265,000 after acquiring an additional 6,656 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 211.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 10,204 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 294.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
SS&C Technologies Company Profile
SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.
Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.