STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STAA. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $84.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Benchmark lowered STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

NASDAQ STAA traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.05. The company had a trading volume of 13,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,446. STAAR Surgical has a twelve month low of $34.41 and a twelve month high of $139.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 721.14 and a beta of 1.09.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $46.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.40 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 5.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 48,687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.15, for a total value of $5,411,560.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jon K. Hayashida sold 1,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total transaction of $106,296.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,691 shares in the company, valued at $933,921.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 426,340 shares of company stock worth $49,600,858. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. THB Asset Management lifted its position in STAAR Surgical by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 13,834 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the first quarter worth $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 218.6% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 446 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 13.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,980 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.