Stacks Price Tops $2.10 on Top Exchanges (STX)

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. One Stacks coin can currently be purchased for $2.10 or 0.00003607 BTC on popular exchanges. Stacks has a total market cap of $2.34 billion and $20.89 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Stacks has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.81 or 0.00065033 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $161.03 or 0.00276979 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00030095 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004152 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $679.75 or 0.01169193 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.42 or 0.00060916 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00010188 BTC.

About Stacks

Stacks (STX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,117,859,785 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Buying and Selling Stacks

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stacks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stacks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

