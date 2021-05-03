Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 23.8% from the March 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS SCBFY traded down $0.53 on Monday, hitting $14.43. 8,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,483. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.75. Standard Chartered has a 52-week low of $8.48 and a 52-week high of $14.99.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

