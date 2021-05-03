Standard Life Aberdeen (LON:SLA) Shares Up 1.2%

Standard Life Aberdeen plc (LON:SLA)’s share price shot up 1.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 279.10 ($3.65) and last traded at GBX 277.50 ($3.63). 4,811,304 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 4,810,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 274.10 ($3.58).

A number of research firms have weighed in on SLA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Standard Life Aberdeen to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 335 ($4.38) in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.46) target price on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Standard Life Aberdeen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 267.56 ($3.50).

The firm has a market cap of £6.05 billion and a PE ratio of 7.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.98, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 287.03 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 286.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a GBX 7.30 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. Standard Life Aberdeen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.58%.

In other news, insider Jonathan Asquith acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 296 ($3.87) per share, for a total transaction of £88,800 ($116,017.77). Also, insider Stephen Bird acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 286 ($3.74) per share, for a total transaction of £286,000 ($373,660.83).

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

