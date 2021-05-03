Stantec (NYSE:STN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stantec Inc. provides professional consulting services in planning, engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying and geomatics. It also provides professional consulting services in environmental sciences, project management, and project economics for infrastructure and facilities projects. Its services include, or relate to, the development of conceptual plans, zoning approval of design infrastructure, transportation planning, traffic engineering, landscape architecture, urban planning, design construction review and surveying. It provides knowledge-based solutions for infrastructure and facilities projects through value-added professional services principally under fee-for-service agreements with clients. Stantec Inc. is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada. “

STN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Stantec from $47.00 to $50.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. CIBC upped their target price on Stantec from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. ATB Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Stantec in a report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Stantec from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Stantec from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Stantec presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.63.

Shares of NYSE STN opened at $46.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.02 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.28. Stantec has a fifty-two week low of $27.79 and a fifty-two week high of $47.56.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.13. Stantec had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $661.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.59 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Stantec will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.1319 per share. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.58%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new position in Stantec in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,168,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Stantec by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 35,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stantec by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 841,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,413,000 after acquiring an additional 323,613 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Stantec by 149.1% in the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,131,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,677,000 after acquiring an additional 677,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Stantec in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,654,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

