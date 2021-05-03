Starbase Achieves Market Capitalization of $524,560.60 (STAR)

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded 34.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. During the last week, Starbase has traded 21.8% lower against the dollar. One Starbase coin can currently be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Starbase has a market cap of $524,560.60 and $9,756.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.14 or 0.00073508 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00020623 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.06 or 0.00073359 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $510.57 or 0.00890557 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,738.75 or 0.10009825 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.21 or 0.00099786 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00047116 BTC.

Starbase Coin Profile

STAR is a coin. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Starbase is starbase.co . Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

Starbase Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starbase should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Starbase using one of the exchanges listed above.

