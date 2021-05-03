Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by JGP Wealth Management LLC

JGP Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,922 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 377 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX opened at $114.71 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $70.65 and a 52 week high of $118.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SBUX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.36.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

