Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stake Reduced by Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.

Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. lowered its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 9.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,455 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,883 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for approximately 2.7% of Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 377 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.36.

Shares of SBUX opened at $114.71 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.05 billion, a PE ratio of 148.69, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $70.65 and a 1 year high of $118.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.