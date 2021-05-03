Starname (IOV) Price Tops $0.11

Starname (CURRENCY:IOV) traded up 35.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. During the last week, Starname has traded up 81.5% against the dollar. Starname has a total market cap of $10.38 million and approximately $610,676.00 worth of Starname was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Starname coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000188 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.47 or 0.00070229 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00020622 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.09 or 0.00073031 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $514.69 or 0.00893076 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,526.10 or 0.09588810 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.18 or 0.00099222 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.15 or 0.00047110 BTC.

Starname Coin Profile

Starname is a coin. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. Starname’s total supply is 130,520,249 coins and its circulating supply is 95,851,666 coins. The official message board for Starname is medium.com/iov-internet-of-values . Starname’s official website is starname.me . Starname’s official Twitter account is @iov_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A starname is the user's universal username for the blockchain world. It enables users to receive crypto-currencies or to log in to blockchain applications in a seamless way. “

Buying and Selling Starname

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starname directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starname should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Starname using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

