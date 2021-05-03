State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Grows Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 13.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 532,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,110 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Yum China were worth $31,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Yum China in the third quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,879,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 421,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,326,000 after purchasing an additional 151,136 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. 81.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Yum China stock opened at $62.92 on Monday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.50 and a fifty-two week high of $64.64. The firm has a market cap of $26.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.48.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Yum China had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Yum China’s revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.77%.

Several research firms recently commented on YUMC. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Yum China in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Yum China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.34.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

