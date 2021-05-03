State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $22.54 Million Stock Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 304,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,667 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $22,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Pinterest by 118.6% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 38,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,361,000 after purchasing an additional 20,987 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Pinterest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $892,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Pinterest by 263.1% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 36,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 26,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Pinterest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $781,000. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Pinterest news, Director Jeremy S. Levine sold 15,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $1,365,769.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 69,198 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $5,948,952.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,948,952.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 827,687 shares of company stock valued at $63,867,719 over the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $66.37 on Monday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.82 and a 52-week high of $89.90. The company has a market capitalization of $41.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.70 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.25.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. The business had revenue of $485.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.49 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Pinterest’s revenue was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $107.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.34.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

