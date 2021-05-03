State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $25.28 Million Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 348,566 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 12,286 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $25,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,717,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 138,264 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,969,000 after purchasing an additional 30,409 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $526,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 268.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 228,408 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $8,194,000 after acquiring an additional 166,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 159,951 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $7,977,000 after acquiring an additional 15,130 shares during the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

In other EOG Resources news, President Ezra Y. Yacob sold 3,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $245,147.70. Following the transaction, the president now owns 51,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,882,067. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $466,600.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,936,416.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,119 shares of company stock worth $1,356,231 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.69.

Shares of EOG opened at $73.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $42.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.61 and a beta of 2.09. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.22 and a twelve month high of $77.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. Analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.13%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.