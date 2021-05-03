State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $28.56 Million Stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,805 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,087 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Twilio were worth $28,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Twilio by 553.3% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Twilio by 669.2% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $440.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $360.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Twilio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.44.

NYSE TWLO opened at $367.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.94, a current ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $62.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.51 and a beta of 1.51. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.24 and a 12-month high of $457.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $362.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $350.91.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $548.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.64 million. Equities analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Chee Chew sold 1,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.88, for a total transaction of $723,775.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.60, for a total transaction of $21,364,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 207,884 shares of company stock valued at $81,405,605. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

