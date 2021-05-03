State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 32,323 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 438,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,323 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Johnson Controls International worth $26,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 13.3% in the first quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 45.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 45.6% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 4,617 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5.6% in the first quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.83.

In other news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $778,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,706,049.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $280,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,469,951.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JCI stock opened at $62.34 on Monday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $26.23 and a 12 month high of $64.08. The stock has a market cap of $44.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.73.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

