State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 7,592 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,592 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Trane Technologies worth $24,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 239.1% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

TT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Trane Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.63.

Trane Technologies stock opened at $173.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $41.56 billion, a PE ratio of 46.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $73.73 and a 12 month high of $177.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $168.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.88.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 37.05%.

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $738,672.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,561 shares in the company, valued at $2,489,449.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total value of $402,776.92. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

