State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 502,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 29,944 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in American International Group were worth $23,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AIG. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in American International Group by 57.5% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 23,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 8,448 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,389,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in American International Group by 25.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in American International Group by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 53,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American International Group alerts:

AIG opened at $48.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $41.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.32, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.12 and a 52-week high of $49.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.81.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. American International Group had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.89%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AIG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of American International Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.07.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.