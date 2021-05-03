State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 3.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 474,046 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 15,656 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Twitter were worth $30,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Twitter during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on TWTR. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Twitter in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Twitter from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Twitter from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.79.

TWTR stock opened at $55.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.01, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Twitter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.12 and a twelve month high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. On average, research analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Twitter news, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 1,301 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $100,085.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 12,032 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $675,596.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,718 shares of company stock worth $4,724,273. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

