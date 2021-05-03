Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd (NYSE:EDF) Shares Purchased by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd (NYSE:EDF) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,704 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 5,427 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:EDF opened at $8.25 on Monday. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd has a 12-month low of $5.76 and a 12-month high of $9.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.98.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 16th.

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd Profile

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

