Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Given “Neutral” Rating at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Stora Enso Oyj and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Stora Enso Oyj has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.00.

SEOAY opened at $19.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.45. Stora Enso Oyj has a 12-month low of $10.41 and a 12-month high of $20.50.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Stora Enso Oyj had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 11.76%. As a group, analysts predict that Stora Enso Oyj will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.7162 per share. This represents a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This is a boost from Stora Enso Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.37. Stora Enso Oyj’s payout ratio is 12.67%.

Stora Enso Oyj Company Profile

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and drink, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.

