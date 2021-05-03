STRAKS Market Cap Hits $337,050.08 (STAK)

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded 121.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 3rd. In the last week, STRAKS has traded down 35.6% against the US dollar. One STRAKS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0141 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. STRAKS has a total market cap of $337,050.08 and approximately $208.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get STRAKS alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55,636.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,265.87 or 0.05869993 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $280.14 or 0.00503523 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $960.45 or 0.01726294 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $399.38 or 0.00717831 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $349.20 or 0.00627649 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.53 or 0.00092613 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $232.92 or 0.00418652 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004486 BTC.

STRAKS Coin Profile

STRAKS (STAK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 16th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . STRAKS’s official website is straks.tech . STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Straks is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Lev2rev2 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling STRAKS

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STRAKS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STRAKS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for STRAKS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STRAKS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.