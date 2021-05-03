Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. reduced its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,014 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp comprises about 2.1% of Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hikari Power Ltd boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 22.8% during the first quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 393,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,755,000 after buying an additional 72,900 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.2% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 12,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 43.0% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 7,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 289,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,021,000 after buying an additional 18,966 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 9.4% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 208,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,537,000 after purchasing an additional 17,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $59.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $28.36 and a one year high of $60.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.15.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 19,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.32, for a total value of $1,130,533.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,441,722.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $10,402,881.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,037,110 shares in the company, valued at $58,575,972.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 232,630 shares of company stock valued at $13,187,162 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

