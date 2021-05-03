Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. lowered its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

MRK stock opened at $74.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.71 and a one year high of $87.80. The stock has a market cap of $189.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.47.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MRK. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.22.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.