Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $85.00 price objective on the health services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $103.00.

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and issued a $90.00 price target (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Strategic Education currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $112.40.

Shares of STRA opened at $75.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.57. Strategic Education has a one year low of $75.00 and a one year high of $187.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.82.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The health services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.03). Strategic Education had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 10.63%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Strategic Education will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In related news, Chairman Robert S. Silberman purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.64 per share, with a total value of $310,560.00. Also, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 6,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.82, for a total transaction of $626,905.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,141,750.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Strategic Education by 2,055.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 431 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Strategic Education during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Strategic Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Strategic Education during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Strategic Education during the third quarter worth $47,000. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides post-secondary education and non-degree programs. It operates in three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Australia/New Zealand. The company operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 64 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

