Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 249.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,619 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 921.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 146,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,452,000 after buying an additional 132,513 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $923,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 150,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $83.24 on Monday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $51.13 and a 52-week high of $83.80. The company has a market cap of $126.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.76, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.43 and its 200 day moving average is $71.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The business’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $1,625,731.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,131,365.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.47.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

