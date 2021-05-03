Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $1.65 Million Investment in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

Posted by on May 3rd, 2021

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 38,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 719.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MSOS opened at $42.66 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.72 and a 200 day moving average of $39.19. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a 12 month low of $20.45 and a 12 month high of $55.91.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

