Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 3,033 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 53.1% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 28,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 79.8% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 19.4% in the first quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 14,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QUAL opened at $127.63 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.18. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63.

