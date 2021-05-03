Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 43,292 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 89.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,951 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,292 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $6,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in Amphenol by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 375 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on APH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amphenol has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.27.

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $67.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $40.08 and a one year high of $69.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.51%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

