Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Increases Position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,936 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned about 0.11% of iShares US Technology ETF worth $7,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IYW. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $93.06 on Monday. iShares US Technology ETF has a one year low of $56.40 and a one year high of $95.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.23.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

