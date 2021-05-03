Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Increases Stock Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $5,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,823,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,224,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in American Tower by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 552,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,532,000 after purchasing an additional 16,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $718,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,296,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT opened at $254.77 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $238.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.49. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $197.50 and a fifty-two week high of $272.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.22 billion, a PE ratio of 60.23, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. Equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.17%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of American Tower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. American Tower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.92.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

