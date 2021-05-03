Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 2,990 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 5.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,990 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $4,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 19,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. 37.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.08.

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $90.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $76.42 and a twelve month high of $105.54.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

