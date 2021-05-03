Strs Ohio Acquires 4,107 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Strs Ohio boosted its position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,386 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 4,107 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $3,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PKI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,737,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PKI. Citigroup lifted their target price on PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PerkinElmer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.93.

Shares of PKI opened at $129.63 on Monday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.71 and a 12-month high of $162.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

PerkinElmer Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

