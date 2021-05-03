Strs Ohio Has $4.93 Million Stock Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Strs Ohio trimmed its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,728 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $4,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at $7,992,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at $550,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at $1,806,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 5.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 118,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 6,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 3.9% during the first quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KEY opened at $21.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.50 and a 200 day moving average of $17.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.58. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $9.05 and a 52 week high of $22.13.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 21st that allows the company to repurchase $900.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KEY. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.04.

In other news, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 101,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $2,179,170.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $105,438.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 166,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,944,465.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,053 shares of company stock worth $3,036,161 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

