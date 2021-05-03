Strs Ohio Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Strs Ohio trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 71.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 55,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 137,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,164,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Thomasville National Bank raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 25,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 33,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,472,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 37,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,726,000 after buying an additional 14,493 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EFA opened at $78.11 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.44. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $54.01 and a 52-week high of $79.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

