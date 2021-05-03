Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,300 shares, an increase of 52.7% from the March 31st total of 62,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 110,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Subaru stock opened at $9.28 on Monday. Subaru has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $12.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.93.

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. Subaru had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 6.33%. As a group, analysts forecast that Subaru will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FUJHY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Subaru from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Subaru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.

Subaru Company Profile

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products. It operates through three segments: Automotive Business Unit, Aerospace Company, and Other Businesses. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components; airplanes, aerospace-related machinery, and components; industrial product parts and agricultural transmissions; forging parts of automobile and industrial machinery; and engines, sheet metal repair parts, and remanufactured transmissions.

