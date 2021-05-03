Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Acquires Shares of 7,489 Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HAS. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,324,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Hasbro alerts:

HAS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Hasbro from $115.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Hasbro from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $99.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.20 and a 1-year high of $101.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.12.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.