Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 230 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lessened its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its stake in Teradyne by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 156,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,799,000 after purchasing an additional 76,600 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Teradyne by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 147,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,689,000 after purchasing an additional 71,027 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Teradyne by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 34,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Teradyne by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,133,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,916,000 after purchasing an additional 98,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its stake in Teradyne by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 146,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 57,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.71, for a total transaction of $7,167,881.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 320,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,666,003.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edwin J. Gillis sold 19,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $2,116,179.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,826.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 185,613 shares of company stock valued at $21,656,282. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TER shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $107.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Teradyne presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.56.

Shares of TER stock opened at $125.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.82. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $56.42 and a one year high of $147.90.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.43 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 44.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

