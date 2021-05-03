Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Summit Midstream Partners, LP is focused on owning and operating midstream energy infrastructure that are located in unconventional resource basins. It provides fee-based natural gas gathering and compression services in two unconventional resource basins: the Piceance Basin and the Fort Worth Basin. Summit Midstream Partners, LP is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SMLP. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Shares of SMLP stock opened at $23.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $144.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.59. Summit Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $8.85 and a 52 week high of $33.75.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The pipeline company reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $5.12. The business had revenue of $96.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.73 million. Summit Midstream Partners had a negative net margin of 59.61% and a positive return on equity of 7.05%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Summit Midstream Partners will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Summit Midstream Partners by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 336,307 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 141,678 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 7,284 shares during the last quarter. NYL Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $946,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $1,749,000. Finally, Ares Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $3,899,000.

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

