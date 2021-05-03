Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Given New C$76.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$70.00 to C$76.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a na rating and set a C$73.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$65.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$68.50 to C$69.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$70.00.

Sun Life Financial stock opened at C$66.31 on Thursday. Sun Life Financial has a twelve month low of C$44.06 and a twelve month high of C$67.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.89, a quick ratio of 12.45 and a current ratio of 13.17. The firm has a market cap of C$38.81 billion and a PE ratio of 16.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$64.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$60.19.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported C$1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.38 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$11.65 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial will post 6.4899999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 53.68%.

In related news, Senior Officer Stephen Peacher sold 15,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.14, for a total value of C$957,390.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,725,417.28. Also, Director Dean Connor sold 18,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.71, for a total value of C$1,154,902.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,061,598.72. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,837 shares of company stock worth $3,305,749.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

