Surgery Partners (SGRY) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Surgery Partners to post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $548.30 million during the quarter. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 4.73% and a negative net margin of 7.64%. On average, analysts expect Surgery Partners to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SGRY stock opened at $48.20 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.15 and a 200-day moving average of $33.26. Surgery Partners has a fifty-two week low of $8.57 and a fifty-two week high of $52.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $36.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Surgery Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.94.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services segments. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

