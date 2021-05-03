sUSD Market Capitalization Achieves $144.71 Million (SUSD)

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. During the last seven days, sUSD has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. sUSD has a total market cap of $144.71 million and approximately $21.37 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One sUSD coin can now be bought for about $1.02 or 0.00001771 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.07 or 0.00069834 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00020630 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.92 or 0.00073059 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $511.37 or 0.00891235 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,491.01 or 0.09569867 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.85 or 0.00099077 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.70 or 0.00046542 BTC.

sUSD Profile

SUSD is a coin. It launched on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 142,399,574 coins. The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io . sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . sUSD’s official message board is blog.havven.io . The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

Buying and Selling sUSD

