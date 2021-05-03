Susquehanna Boosts Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target to $425.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price objective lifted by Susquehanna from $375.00 to $425.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a positive rating on the social networking company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FB. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $385.00 price target (up from $360.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $368.87.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $325.08 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $296.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.80. Facebook has a twelve month low of $198.76 and a twelve month high of $331.81. The firm has a market cap of $925.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Facebook will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total value of $729,455.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,022.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.32, for a total value of $21,237,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,656,161 shares of company stock worth $473,752,646. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FB. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,924 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.