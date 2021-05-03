SVB Leerink Boosts Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Price Target to $74.00

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its price target hoisted by SVB Leerink from $72.00 to $74.00 in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.10 EPS.

GILD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Guggenheim upgraded Gilead Sciences from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded Gilead Sciences from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $81.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Gilead Sciences from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $98.13.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $63.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.74. Gilead Sciences has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $81.76. The company has a market capitalization of $79.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 46.25%.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $94,152.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,847,957.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $133,134.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,565.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 96,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,649,000 after buying an additional 10,103 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 38,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 15,917 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 345,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,144,000 after purchasing an additional 62,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

