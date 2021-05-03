SVB Leerink Cuts Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Price Target to $85.00

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) had its target price trimmed by SVB Leerink from $94.00 to $85.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Hologic’s FY2023 earnings at $4.07 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HOLX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hologic from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James restated a buy rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Hologic currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $86.06.

HOLX opened at $65.55 on Thursday. Hologic has a one year low of $48.39 and a one year high of $85.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.03). Hologic had a return on equity of 45.24% and a net margin of 29.53%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 103.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hologic will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 8,396 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total transaction of $707,866.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Hologic by 4.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,679 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the third quarter worth about $243,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hologic in the third quarter worth approximately $198,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 10,120 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

