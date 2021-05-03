SVB Leerink Trims Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Target Price to $102.00

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) had its price objective lowered by SVB Leerink from $103.00 to $102.00 in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Merck & Co., Inc.’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.48 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.50 EPS.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $97.22.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $74.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.71 and a 1 year high of $87.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.47. The firm has a market cap of $188.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

