Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

May 3rd, 2021

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,784,200 shares, a decrease of 28.2% from the March 31st total of 2,485,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17,842.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SWDBF remained flat at $$18.12 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.87. Swedbank AB has a one year low of $10.22 and a one year high of $19.77.

Swedbank AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings, salary, and current accounts; private residential and corporate lending; leasing, factoring, and financing services; consumer, mortgage, acquisition and project, export, and marine financing; mutual funds; and asset management, and life insurance and pension services.

